Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post sales of $76.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.20 million and the lowest is $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $1.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6,303.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $84.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.25 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $41.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. 6,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,739. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a market cap of $796.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,494,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,472 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 63.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 656,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 47.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 23,581 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

