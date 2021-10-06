adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America cut shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

ADDYY traded down $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.80. The stock had a trading volume of 86,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. adidas has a 1-year low of $147.88 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.79.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of adidas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of adidas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

