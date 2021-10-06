ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADTN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ADTRAN by 118.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 51.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. ADTRAN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADTN. Cowen upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

