Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,434,500 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 1,747,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

OTCMKTS:AAVVF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 49,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,460. The company has a market capitalization of $969.41 million, a PE ratio of 125.25 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.04%.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

