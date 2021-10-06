Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Seer were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Seer in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seer alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of Seer stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. Seer, Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $395,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,434.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER).

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.