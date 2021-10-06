Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,018 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) by 124.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 107.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 48,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares during the period.

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.20. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $55.90.

