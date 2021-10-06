Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,340 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

