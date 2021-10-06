Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) by 1,371.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA GMOM opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $31.84.

