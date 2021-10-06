Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $95,000 Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRAA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PRA Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,025,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,172,000 after buying an additional 142,590 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in PRA Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,196,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,345,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PRA Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,740,000 after purchasing an additional 64,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PRA Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 682,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,247,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $85,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,694. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $45.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.41.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

