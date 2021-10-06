Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,225 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 47.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 114.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Artesian Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.04.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

