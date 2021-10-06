Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 67,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 22,738 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,982. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.14. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $129.06 and a 52-week high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

