Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 23,422 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NASDAQ PAAS traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.36. 140,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

