Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of DCI stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.34. 3,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,437. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

