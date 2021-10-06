Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.82. 41,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,346,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

