Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,595. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $77.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.70.

