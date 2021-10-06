Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,164 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 77.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 807.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,760,203. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 2.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC reduced their target price on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.02.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.