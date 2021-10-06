Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Cut to C$49.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AGGZF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ag Growth International to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.20.

Ag Growth International stock remained flat at $$22.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.4731 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

