AGF Investments LLC Buys New Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 59,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 511.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 7,707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 37,997 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,361. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $94.88 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.83.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

