AGF Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $532.29. The stock had a trading volume of 20,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.14. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.05 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

