AGF Investments LLC Invests $39,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IPG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 62,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,243. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.