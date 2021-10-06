AGF Investments LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 895,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Newell Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,558,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 75,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,653. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

