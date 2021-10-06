AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Shares Down 1.4%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 4,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 8,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.43%.

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

