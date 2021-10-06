Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $67,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.16.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 30,343 shares of company stock worth $2,033,455 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.97. 6,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,102. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.09.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.