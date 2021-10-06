Agustin Melian Sells 18,689 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Agustin Melian sold 18,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $446,853.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $90,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Agustin Melian sold 800 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $19,224.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.36. 137,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after buying an additional 558,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after purchasing an additional 166,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,786,000 after purchasing an additional 147,236 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 20.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after buying an additional 245,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AlloVir by 21.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after buying an additional 234,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

ALVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

