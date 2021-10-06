Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

ACDVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Air Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 target price (down from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.80.

ACDVF traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. 29,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.56.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 137.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.89%. The company had revenue of $681.38 million for the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

