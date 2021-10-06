Akash Network (AKT) Price Tops $3.33

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $3.33 or 0.00006014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a total market cap of $369.82 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00058581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00095481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00129460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,212.59 or 0.99767593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.07 or 0.06302843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 160,126,027 coins and its circulating supply is 111,123,772 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

