Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AKZOY. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 45,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,240. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 9.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.