Alaethes Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.41. The company had a trading volume of 114,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,019. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.52.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

