Alaethes Wealth LLC Invests $31,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

OGN traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,485. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

