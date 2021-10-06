Alaethes Wealth LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $173,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in Micron Technology by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,409,000 after buying an additional 1,085,592 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $89,216,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.66. 1,241,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,839,039. The firm has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average of $80.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $2,940,027. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

