Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,800 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the August 31st total of 594,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIN. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.43. The company had a trading volume of 79,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,218. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average is $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. Albany International has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 28.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

