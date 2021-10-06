Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will post sales of $276.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $289.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $271.32 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $308.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.27 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALHC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of ALHC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,421. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. General Atlantic LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $543,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $164,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $41,414,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

