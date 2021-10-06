Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Allied Esports Entertainment stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. 1,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,231. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 43,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

