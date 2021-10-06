Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,828 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $2,988,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ALNY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $20,456,636 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.08. 553,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,939. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $209.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

