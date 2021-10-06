Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $237,000. 55I LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 16.0% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Alphabet by 22.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,921,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $447,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $30.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,751.30. 1,199,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,336. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,433.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,784.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,499.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

