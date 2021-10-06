AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,132 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,044,000 after buying an additional 186,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,580,000 after buying an additional 68,514 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,971,000 after buying an additional 278,013 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,367,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,596,000 after buying an additional 148,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after buying an additional 1,000,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.90. 2,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,643. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

