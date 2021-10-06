AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 443.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 208,964 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

PPBI traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $42.53. 4,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.