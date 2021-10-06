AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 268.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,100 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after buying an additional 1,181,599 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,228,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,667,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,975,000 after purchasing an additional 368,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,139,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,314,000 after purchasing an additional 299,845 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.46. 8,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,644. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $93,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

