AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,722 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

HOMB traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

