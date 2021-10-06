AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $2.25 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Accenture by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after buying an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,509. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.93. The company has a market cap of $204.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

