AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shopify by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,066,852,000 after buying an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 44.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 13.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Shopify by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,112,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,360,576,000 after purchasing an additional 72,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $18.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,336.16. 28,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,426. The stock has a market cap of $166.70 billion, a PE ratio of 69.34, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,488.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,348.45. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $875.00 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,516.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.59.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

