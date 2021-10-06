AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE ALCC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. 220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,410. AltC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

