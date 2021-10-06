Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 7963713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Specifically, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $10,661,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,208,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Altice USA by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after buying an additional 477,636 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Altice USA by 718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

