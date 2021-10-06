Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.18

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 774802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Separately, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Altimeter Growth in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimeter Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGC)

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

