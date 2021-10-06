Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Lowered to C$68.00 at Cormark

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$70.00 target price (up previously from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$62.25.

Shares of AIF stock traded up C$0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$63.03. 73,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 79.44. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$47.10 and a 1-year high of C$68.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.83.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$173.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.55 million. Research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.1800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

