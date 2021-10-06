ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) dropped 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $69.02 and last traded at $69.02. Approximately 1,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 240,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.90.

ALXO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 3.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $1,242,146.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $4,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,382,055. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ALX Oncology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after buying an additional 192,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,973,000 after buying an additional 145,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,114,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ALX Oncology by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,681,000 after buying an additional 127,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its position in ALX Oncology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 978,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,162,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

