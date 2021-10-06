ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.57.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $73.90 on Monday. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 3.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.68.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $1,242,146.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,300 shares of company stock worth $9,382,055. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

