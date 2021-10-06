Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Grupo Santander cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

ABEV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. 1,298,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,806,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

