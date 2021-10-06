American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to announce $85.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.75 million to $96.70 million. American Public Education reported sales of $79.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $402.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $387.91 million to $414.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $629.38 million, with estimates ranging from $602.61 million to $640.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%.

APEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Public Education by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

