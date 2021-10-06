American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,203. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $399.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.09. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. Equities analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 101,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter worth $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 78.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

